The Country Club of Scranton To Play Host for U.S. Open Qualifier

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Open golf tournament gets underway in exactly one month. While the tournament takes place in Wisconsin this year, the road for many golfers hoping to compete goes through Lackawanna County.

The Country Club of Scranton, near Clarks Summit, is one of about 100 sites hosting qualifiers for the U.S. Open.

About a handful of golfers from will compete Wednesday and potentially move on to a regional tournament, with the hopes of making the cut for the open.

“We can usually give them a pretty stern test,” said Greg Boring, director of clubhouse and grounds operations at The Country Club of Scranton.

Greg Wall is one of about 75 golfers expected to compete. His father won the Masters back in 1959. And while Wall knows it’s a difficult path, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to enjoy some home field advantage.

“If this were some other golf course, I probably wouldn’t be playing,” said Wall, who is also the golf chairman at the Country Club of Scranton. “It’s a little past my ability these days. But given that it’s here, I’m just excited playing on my home course and just testing yourself to see what you can do.”

Friday’s weather couldn’t get much nicer when it comes to playing golf, but course officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast with rain expected this weekend.

“We doubt if we’ll be able to get back out on the rough before Wednesday,” Boring added. “Probably going to be wet and it’s already thick so our biggest thing is being able to control the firmness and speeds of the greens between now and Wednesday.”

The U.S. Open takes place in Wisconsin June 12 through the June 18.