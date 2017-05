× State Police Release Identity of Human Remains Found in Susquehanna County

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP — State Police have released the identity of the human remains found in Susquehanna County on Tuesday.

Jamie Nieves, 37, of Binghamton, New York, was reported missing to the New York State Police in December 2016.

State Police are continuing the investigation to determine cause and manner of death. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact State Police at Gibson.