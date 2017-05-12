× Rockwell Avenue Bridge Reopens in Scranton

SCRANTON — A bridge replacement project that met with delay after delay is finally complete in Scranton.

A fire truck was the first to cross over this new bridge named Gen. Theodore J. Wint Bridge after a native of Scranton.

The Rockwell Avenue Bridge, as it was known before, closed in 2012 because of safety concerns after flooding.

At first, the replacement was delayed because of utility lines, then an unexpected oil spill and Department of Environmental Protection investigation slowed things down even more.

At first, the bridge was expected to cost about $1.3 million. The closing cost was $6.5 million dollars with the city of Scranton accounting for about five percent of that.

Mark Zubal pulled his son Jackson across the bridge for the first time. Zubal knows he’s going to make up a lot of time now with the newly reopened bridge.

“Probably about 10 minutes at least. It was about 5 minutes that way but going to Samario’s here, going to anything here, it’s a big difference,” he said.

The bridge is expected to be formally dedicated to Gen. Wint sometime in the near future.