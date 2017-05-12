Open House For Veterans in Saint Clair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR -- It was an open house on Friday for a newly renovated home for veterans and their families on North Second Street in Saint Clair.

Wells Fargo’s Community and Urban Stabilization program along with We Agape You renovated the formerly vacant home to be able to house veterans.

“It’s not just about customer service, it's not just selling the homes, it's about providing an opportunity,” said realtor Joelle Dennis.

We Agape You is a nonprofit organization that offers work for veterans. Veterans may be able to buy a home at a discounted price. The formerly vacant 3,000-square-foot home has been remodeled into seven bedrooms and now has a fenced-in backyard.

This is the second home donated in Schuylkill County. Organizers are hoping to put veterans back on their feet.

“It’s not so much to give people a sandwich; our philosophy is to have work for people so they can have their own sandwiches and also we have houses and apartments to give them somewhere to live,” said Randy Simmons of We Agape You.

We Agape You was helping disabled air force veteran Alena Spears with her bills and helping fix her car. After having difficulty finding work, Spears says she is grateful to have someone help her and her family.

Spears hopes this effort creates more awareness for the difficulties veterans have adjusting to life back home.

“It means a lot. It was amazing to find someone to do a trade of services for goods, instead of me having to feel embarrassed about reaching out,” said Spears.