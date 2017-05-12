New Indoor Sports Complex Opens in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A massive new indoor sports complex is now open to the public, but there's even more to come here.

The long-awaited sports complex in Hazleton is giving new life to an old warehouse, thanks largely in part to $200,000 in casino money from the state.

Teens in Hazleton have been saying for years that they need somewhere to practice and stay fit in the winter months and now, they have it.

The Hazleton Area Recreational Program teamed up with State Representative Tarah Toohil to make the 16,000-square-foot sports complex a reality. It has a turf field for everything from field hockey to football. There's also a place where people can lift weights and work out, as well as batting cages for baseball and softball lovers.

Members of the Stripes and Strikes travel team say now they'll be able to play to their best ability because they can practice all year round, so the competition better watch out.

"There's not many places around here that have this kind of support and there's just so much to do here. You can hit, you can field, everything, It's all in one. It's awesome," said Megan Trivelpiece, Stripes And Strikes travel team.

Organizers say they're only about one-quarter of the way done with this indoor sports complex. They have plans to even include a diner and an ice hockey rink in the future.