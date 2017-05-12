Nanticoke Man Indicted on Federal Charges

Posted 11:07 pm, May 12, 2017, by

NANTICOKE — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday that Mark Komoroski, 54, of Nanticoke, was indicted May 10 for violating federal export laws and unlawfully possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday, following Komoroski’s arrest and initial appearance before US Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick.

The indictment alleges Komoroski attempted to export to riflescopes to an individual in Russia without first obtaining export licenses required by federal law in February and March of 2016.

The indictment also alleges Komoroski, a previously convicted felon, possessed over 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

