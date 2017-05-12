Make Your Pet a Star

Posted 5:26 am, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:43AM, May 12, 2017

An event hitting Luzerne County this weekend is taking pets from the cage to the stage! It all ties into a “Pet Talent Contest Audition.”

The event is a precursor for the area’s largest pet expo next month.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the pet talent contest Friday.

It’s being organized by the Luzerne County SPCA as a way to spotlight our region’s brightest furbabies.

QUICK FACTS: 

  • WHEN: Saturday, May 13
  • TIME: 11 a.m. (happens rain or shine, event is indoors)
  • WHERE: Wyoming Valley Motors Subaru, 1470 Hwy. 315, Wilkes-Barre
  • WHY: Winners chosen will perform LIVE on stage on June 24 during the Pet Expo at the 109th Armory in Luzerne County.

For more information on the Pet Expo as well as the talent contest, click here!

