Maddie Frew Hurdles the Competition at Schuylkill Leagues

Posted 6:39 pm, May 12, 2017, by

Pine Grove senior Maddie Frew captured three gold medals at the Schuylkill League track and field championships this week, including wins in both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s