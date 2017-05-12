Pine Grove senior Maddie Frew captured three gold medals at the Schuylkill League track and field championships this week, including wins in both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles.
Maddie Frew Hurdles the Competition at Schuylkill Leagues
