Luzerne County Man Wins $100,000 from Grocery Store

EDWARDSVILLE BORO--- One of the grand prize winners of Price Chopper's Rags-2-Riches contest in from Luzerne County.

Mendy Majesky of Kinston received his $100,000 check Friday afternoon at the Price Chopper in Edwardsville.

Majesky is a rabbi and plans to give some of his winnings to charity.

"I mean, hopefully, we can help some other people and some other organizations. Otherwise, we're going to have to figure it out," Majesky said.

He said he shops at the Price Chopper in Luzerne County all the time, but he never expected he would win, let alone a grand prize.

