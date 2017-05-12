Locals Boxers Shine at Undefeated at Genetti’s

Posted 11:55 pm, May 12, 2017, by

Local boxers stepped into the ring at "Undefeated" at Genetti's in Dickson City. Local amateur and professional boxers competed in front of a packed house, including Jimmy Kelleher and Ryan Wilczak of the Irish Boxing Club, who both won by decision and Johnny Russo of the Vanscoy Boxing Club, who won by K.O.

