Local boxers stepped into the ring at "Undefeated" at Genetti's in Dickson City. Local amateur and professional boxers competed in front of a packed house, including Jimmy Kelleher and Ryan Wilczak of the Irish Boxing Club, who both won by decision and Johnny Russo of the Vanscoy Boxing Club, who won by K.O.
Locals Boxers Shine at Undefeated at Genetti’s
-
Boxing at Genetti’s in May
-
Local Boxing Returns to Genetti’s Manor in Dickson City
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Millville vs St. John Neumann
-
Minersville vs Mahanoy Area
-
-
Pittston Area Girl’s Track and Field Team-WVC Division I Leaders
-
New Indoor Sports Complex Opens in Hazleton
-
Johnny V Custom Lures Product Giveaway
-
51 Fascinating Super Bowl LI Facts
-
Winning the Battle: An Update on Hunter Jones
-
-
86-Year-Old Raises $400,000 From Recycling, Then Gives It Away to Those Less Fortunate
-
‘Operation Save a Life’ Campaign Underway
-
Meet The RailRiders 2017