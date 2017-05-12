The Lackawanna softball team came within one win of a trip to the World Series, but the Falcons lost to Mercyhurst North East 7-3 in Game 3 of the best of three District K championship series in Jessup.
Lackawanna Softball Falls in District K Championship
