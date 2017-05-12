Keystone Baseball Blanks Neumann For CSAC Title Trip

Posted 6:39 pm, May 12, 2017, by

The Keystone baseball team beat Neumann 7-0 in the semifinals of the CSAC tournament at PNC Field Friday morning. With the win, the defending conference champions advance back to the title game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s