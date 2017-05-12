The Keystone baseball team beat Neumann 7-0 in the semifinals of the CSAC tournament at PNC Field Friday morning. With the win, the defending conference champions advance back to the title game.
Keystone Baseball Blanks Neumann For CSAC Title Trip
