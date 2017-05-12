× JCPenney Debuts Appliance Showroom at Stroud Mall

STROUD TOWNSHIP — JCPenney inside the Stroud Mall just got a little bigger, selection wise.

The new appliance showroom is stocked and ready to go.

“I see there’s a lot of LG products and Samsung and I am a big fan of Samsung so it’s pretty good,” said Fred Paulin.

Paulin from Saylorsburg says he just bought an oven from JCPenney online. He came here to check out what he bought.

“I just came to see because I got one of these fliers saying they have appliances here and I’m like let me take a look and see how things are,” said Paulin.

While many department stores seem to be closing, managers here are happy to see their place expanding.

Tasha Vega is an employee at the store, and she says so many shoppers come to this store at the Stroud Mall, there was a demand for more products.

“Now you can come in for you appliances, you can come in for cookware to buy, your sheets, your curtains and all of those things,” said Tasha Vega, JCPenney.

Although there are plenty of high-tech appliances, like a washer with a secret compartment, there are also appliances more traditional, like refrigerators and washers for people who might be on a budget.

Carol Heard from Saylorsburg just remodeled her kitchen with appliances from JCPenney. She went with more traditional equipment. She’s happy she now has a place nearby she can find more products.

“This is great. They have a nice selection and quality items available to you and it’s great for this area,” said Heard.