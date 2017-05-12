× Honors for Game Commission Officer Killed in 1906

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania Game Commission officer is being honored 111 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Officials at the game commission headquarters near Harrisburg admit they had never heard the name Charles Beecham until recently. The deputy game commission officer was shot and killed in 1906 while responding to a call in Lackawanna County. They say honoring him now is better late than never.

In a special ceremony, game commissioner officers added a deputy badge and Beecham’s name to the Pennsylvania Game Commission Memorial.

On Saturday, Deputy Beecham will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

According to the information officers found, Deputy Beecham was shot in a place that was called Priceburg which is near the Dickson City/Olyphant line in Lackawanna County.

Game commission officers at the headquarters near Harrisburg say they learned about Beecham after an email from an organization called the Officer Down Memorial Page.

“That email kind of started off our own investigation and we’re proud to be here today to honor that officer, even though his line of duty death was well over a century ago,” Dir. Randy Shoup, Bureau of Wildlife Protection.

Officers say this all began as an effort to do more research about other game commissioners who died in the line of duty but may have fallen through the cracks.

An officer from Erie County who died in 1975 will soon be added to the memorial.