Girl Heading to Bus Stop Struck by Pickup in Olyphant

Posted 9:27 am, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26AM, May 12, 2017

OLYPHANT — A 10-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck in Lackawanna County Friday morning.

Authorities say the girl was crossing the street, with a crossing guard, heading to her bus stop in Olyphant when she was hit.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on West Lackawanna Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital, but authorities say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police did ticket the driver of the pickup.

Stay with WNEP for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s