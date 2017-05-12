× Girl Heading to Bus Stop Struck by Pickup in Olyphant

OLYPHANT — A 10-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck in Lackawanna County Friday morning.

Authorities say the girl was crossing the street, with a crossing guard, heading to her bus stop in Olyphant when she was hit.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on West Lackawanna Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital, but authorities say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police did ticket the driver of the pickup.

