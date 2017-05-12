Federal Government Declines Request for Disaster Funds for Blizzard Cleanup

Posted 6:46 am, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:36AM, May 12, 2017

HARRISBURG -- We are not getting federal money to pay for the clean up from the Blizzard of 2017.

The government denied Pennsylvania's request for disaster funds.

Governor Tom Wolf pointed the finger directly at President Trump in a tweet on Thursday.

Pennsylvania had asked for federal help to cover snow cleanup costs in nine counties in our area.

The support requested by the governor would have been provided through the federal Public Assistance Program.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment