Federal Government Declines Request for Disaster Funds for Blizzard Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- We are not getting federal money to pay for the clean up from the Blizzard of 2017.

The government denied Pennsylvania's request for disaster funds.

Governor Tom Wolf pointed the finger directly at President Trump in a tweet on Thursday.

President Trump has denied PA's request for a federal disaster declaration in NEPA for March's crippling snowstorm. https://t.co/lye52H3PN4 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2017

Pennsylvania had asked for federal help to cover snow cleanup costs in nine counties in our area.

The support requested by the governor would have been provided through the federal Public Assistance Program.