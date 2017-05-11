Stroudsburg Girls Win EPC Track and Field Title

Posted 6:56 pm, May 11, 2017, by , Updated at 07:00PM, May 11, 2017

The Stroudsburg girls Track and Field team won the team title at the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championships at East Stroudsburg South on Wednesday. The girls collected 13 medals, including 7 golds. Amy Conboy won both the 1600M and 3200M runs. Jasmine Douglas-Grant PR'd in the 400M. The 4X100 Relay team also took gold.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s