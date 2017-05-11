× Stamp Out Hunger

“Fill a bag, feed families in need!” That’s the message going out this week from the United States Postal Service.

Letter carriers all over the country and in our area are gearing up for the 25th annual “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.”

It takes place this Saturday, May 13, and is spearheaded by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with local letter carriers in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to explain how you can make a difference in this massive food drive, how it works, and what’s really needed when it comes to donations in our area.

For more information on “Stamp On Hunger,” answers to frequently asked questions including if your donation is tax deductible, head here!