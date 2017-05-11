× Playground Dedicated to Late Fun-Loving 4-Year-Old

CONYNGHAM— A playground in Luzerne County is being built in memory of a fun-loving 4-year-old girl who suddenly passed away in 2015.

Her family and a non-profit have teamed up Thursday to honor her memory.

Ryanne Cara’s family and volunteers with a group called Where Angels Play rolled up their selves to break ground on a special playground in Conyngham.

Ryanne was a little girl, so full of life. But now, her little sister is in charge of spreading her light.

“Get to work,” Ryanne’s 4-year-old sister, Hallie Cara exclaimed.

Ryanne was just 4 years old when she died from complications with the Rhinovirus.

She used to love going down the slides at Whispering Willows Park with her family in her hometown of Conyngham.

Now, her father Matt Cara digs deep so her adventurous attitude can still be felt.

“Ryanne’s definitely here watching over us,” Matt said. “When I was looking at the weather at the beginning of the week, it was supposed to rain the whole second half of the week. That just keeps getting pushed off, so she’s making her playground happen easier than it could have been.”

Her shining spirit was also felt by volunteers from Where Angels Play.

The non-profit foundation is made up of retired and active firefighters and police officers from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Volunteers said Ryanne’s Playground would have been about a $100,000 project. However, volunteers with Where Angels Play completed all of the labor for free.

“On a birthday or a special day like Mother’s Day for example, how do you celebrate that day in the wake of such a tragedy? And a playground is a place of joy, kids laughing, and smiling,” Founder of the Where Angels Play Foundation Bill Lavin said.

Best of all, the purple and pink playground was specially designed with Ryanne in mind.

It’s a place where her family says she would love to play.

“She was a beautiful little girl, she cared about everybody, and she wanted everybody to be a part of playing that game, playing that sport, or anything,” Ryanne’s Uncle Brent Radzwich said.

The playground will be dedicated to Ryanne on Mother’s Day at 1 p.m.

“It’ll be great to see the other kids playing on it,” Matt said. “Whenever I see them on it I’ll just picture her playing with them and her sisters and brothers doing the same thing.”

For ways to donate to the Remembering Ryanne Cara Foundation, click here.

The family will also have ATV, quad, and dirt bike rides at Ryanne’s Ride and Festival on Saturday, June 3 at Larock’s Grove, 142 Cabin Lane in Sugarloaf to raise money for its nonprofit.