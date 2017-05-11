× Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Part of Interstate 80 Westbound

INTERSTATE 80, LUZERNE COUNTY — Interstate 80 Westbound in one part of Luzerne County is closed due to reports of a multi-vehicle pileup.

Newswatch 16 is getting reports of a multi-car crash along I-80 West near Sugarloaf Township.

State police are warning drivers that that stretch of road — spanning from the Conyngham-Nescopeck exit to the Mifflinville exit in Columbia county — is closed to traffic.

Officials tell us there are at least seven vehicles involved.

No word on any injuries at this time, however Newswatch 16 will post any updates as they are made available.