Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All week, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted some of our area's military heroes in action on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. But what you didn't get to see until now is a behind-the-scenes look at Naval Station Norfolk, the World's Largest Navy base in action.

Ryan shows us everything from where sailors get fitted for uniforms to even some never-before-seen places on board the aircraft carrier.