Learning About Nature Through Competition

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — It was out of the classroom and into the wild for some 5th and 6th grade students in the Poconos.

Dozens of boys and girls from schools throughout the Poconos filled the woods at Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center near Bartonsville to learn about the great outdoors.

“This is very important because we learn about how pollution can harm our animals and in the future, things might not be the same,” said Mychaela Dunham, 6th Grade Student.

An annual competition called Envirothon brought the students to the center.

Students examined ponds, trees, animals and learned about climate change.

“If you don’t know about it, more and more will happen and someday in the future, there might be none for future generations to enjoy,” said Anthony Bulawa, 5th Grade Student.

Even though this is a friendly competition and all of the students want to win, they do tell us this is a great learning experience. Being able to get out into nature and learn how they can preserve it.

“The environment is just amazing and there’s a lot of things people don’t know about it and it is just really fun to learn and there are so many things about it that you don’t know,” said Alivia Klipp, 6th Grade Student.

Environmental educators say this program allows students to get their hands into the dirt and see what is beyond a classroom textbook.

“It’s very important for them to know what is right here in their backyards. They get to know it, understand what beautiful natural resources we have here and then appreciate and protect it,” said Brian Hardiman, Environmental Educator.

Another round of students will take to the wild and compete Friday morning.