Free Day of Service at Auto Shop in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Repairs to cars can often be very expensive but that wasn’t the case on Thursday for some customers at an auto shop in the Poconos. More than a dozen customers received free service at a garage near Tannersville as part of ACDelco’s day of service.

Mechanics at Best Auto Service Center near Tannersville have been very busy giving back to the community. More than $5,000 worth of parts and labor were handed out to those who qualified including veterans, single mothers, and drivers in need.

Anthony Mazzella from Swiftwater thought he’d be paying a bundle for repairs to his car, but on this day of service, he walked out of Best Auto Service Center near Tannersville with new brake pads and rotors — all for free.

“Oh, I love it,” said Mazzella. “It was the best thing to ever happen. It’s better than hitting the lotto.”

The free service is all part of ACDelco’s Day of Service.

Best Auto Service Center is a partner with the auto parts company. Mechanics there are happy to help out the community they serve.

“We are giving back to the community and helping families in need that cannot afford to fix their vehicles so we are going to fix them for free,” said Tom Sforza.

More than a dozen cars will come in and out of the garage on this day of service getting everything from new brakes to new tires, for those who might be in need.

About 40 garages throughout the country will participate in the day of service.

At best auto, they provided more than $5,000 worth of free parts and labor.

And you can bet customers are grateful.

“I think a lot of the people who really need it, especially when you have a lot of major things happen and it’s very costly. It’s a big blessing in itself,” said Mazzella.

Janette Goodwin’s daughter came to get her car looked at after she noticed a few problems. Goodwin’s says this day of service couldn’t have come at a better time for her family.

“If more people would do this, it would be a happier world,” Goodwin said.

This is the second year free service has been provided and many want to see the tradition continue. The hope is to incorporate the service into more auto shops and garages in the coming years.