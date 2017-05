Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- An SUV smashed into a building that houses a daily publication serving the Williamsport area late Thursday afternoon.

According to police reports, the driver was travelling along Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 5:30 p.m. when they veered off the roadway. The SUV then crashed into the building housing the Sun-Gazette on 4th Street, causing minor damage to the property.

It is still unknown what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.