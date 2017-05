Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINT TOWNSHIP -- The Northumberland County coroner has identified the man whose body was pulled from the Susquehanna River over the weekend, and has effectively ruled his death a suicide.

Authorities say he was positively identified as a man who jumped into the river from the Carey Avenue Bridge in Luzerne County back in early April.

The man's body was found near a campground in Point Township Saturday afternoon, multiple counties away.