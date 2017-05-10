Zillow Listing for ‘Nightmare House’: Don’t Ask About Mysterious Occupant Upstairs

CAYCE, S.C. — A South Carolina house listing on Zillow is getting attention for its mysterious occupant upstairs.

The listing agent tells potential buyers “don’t bother asking” about the occupant living upstairs rent-free.

Assuming someone buys the four-bedroom, three-bath house, they assume responsibility for the tenant upstairs.

The listing states:

“Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don’t bother asking.)”

The property is being sold as-is with no repairs, no cleanup and no warranties expressed or implied.

The listing agent calls the property a “great ‘diamond in the rough’ investment property or primary home needing separate apartments,” but also adds, “Little is known about condition except that property has active roof leaks.”

The listing gained attention when Twitter user @valhallabckgirl tweeted about it, calling it a “nightmare house.”

The listing was posted to Zillow 32 days ago and the current asking price is $130,000.