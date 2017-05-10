Woman Admits to Gas Dousing, Sentenced to Prison

TUNKHANNOCK — A woman accused of dousing someone with gasoline during a fight at a gas station in Wyoming County has been sent to prison.

Kimberly Brinton was sentenced to two to six years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to risking a catastrophe and drug charges from a separate incident.

According to police, Kimberly Brinton was pumping gas with a lit cigarette at Mehoopany Dandy Mart last year. Tami Donovan yelled at Brinton to put the cigarette out. An argument broke out and Donovan threw water at the cigarette. Then as Donovan tried to pull away, Brinton pumped gas on her.

Donovan got out of her vehicle, slipped and fell in the gas, and broke her arm.