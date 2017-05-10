Video Vault: Treehouse Opens at Nay Aug Park in 2007

Posted 8:38 pm, May 10, 2017

SCRANTON -- The treehouse at Nay Aug Park in Scranton is off limits until further notice.

City parks and recreation officials said workers doing spring safety checks noticed that trees supporting the David Wenzel Treehouse are rotting. Engineers determined it is not safe for people to use until additional supports can be added.

The treehouse is closing just shy of its 10 year anniversary.

In this edition of the Video Vault, Newswatch 16's Josh Brogadir shows the grand opening on May 25, 2007.

