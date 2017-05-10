Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the sheriff's deputy on paid administrative leave for allegedly beating his girlfriend, the death of a fraternity pledge at Penn State, and roadwork on Interstate 81.
Talkback 16: Sheriff’s Deputy, Penn State Fraternity, Roadwork
-
Talkback 16: Fraternity Death, Firefighters on Strike, the ‘M’ Word
-
Talkback 16: Yous People
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Painful Talkback Calls
-
Talkback 16: Roadwork, Caring for Animals, New Motorcycles for Scranton Police
-
Talkback 16: Roads and Bridges
-
-
Talkback 16: State Police Fee, Naughty Bingo, Changing Forecasts
-
Talkback 16: Refugees, Warrants, Hats
-
Talkback 16: Arrests, Arsons, and Arming Park Rangers Against Opioids
-
Penn State Revokes Frat Chapter after Student Death, Creates New Rules
-
Talkback 16: Casino Cash, Train Troubles, and Plane Problems
-
-
PSU Students React After Fraternity and Members Charged With Death
-
Local Student Implicated in Penn State Frat House Death
-
Frat Brother Speaks Out About Death at PSU