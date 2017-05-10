Special Olympics Held in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW -- Dozens of kids from all over Lackawanna County had a great time outdoors Wednesday.

A parade kicked off the Pennsylvania Region 9 Special Olympic Games at North Pocono Middle School in Moscow. About 100 students from a number of school districts participated.

This is something kids look forward to every year.

"When they win, or when they cross that finish line, a lot of times they don't get to do a regular sport so when they do it, and they have all these people cheering for them, it's amazing. They think, it's the world to them," said Keith Toolan, NEIU adapted physical education teacher.

Students at North Pocono Middle School also got out of class for the day to cheer on the athletes.