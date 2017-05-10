Schuylkill League Track and Field

Posted 10:52 pm, May 10, 2017, by

Tamaqua hosted the Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships.   Maddie Frew of Pine Grove Area won the girls 100 hurdles for the 4th straight season.  Frew heads to Penn State next year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s