Samplers: Signatures from the Past

Posted 5:44 pm, May 10, 2017, by

Mike Stevens takes us to Luzerne County this time On The Pennsylvania Road.  But he also takes us back in history by looking at some signatures from the past.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s