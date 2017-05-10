× Melt Mom’s Heart: Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is four days away. So did you get that special lady in your life that perfect present?! If you need some ideas, Newswatch 16 is here to help.

Ryan Leckey teamed up with shopping guru Amanda Hoprich at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County for some tips. Her suggestions include “gifts that really give mom an experience” such as at home spa treatments and more!

When it comes to Mother’s Day spending for 2017, the National Retail Federation predicts that this year’s total spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion. “That’s the highest number in the survey’s 14-year history, topping last year’s previous record of $21.4 billion.” So what are people buying? See the whole survey by clicking here!