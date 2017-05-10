North Pocono Senior Matt Slagus and Dunmore Gavin Darcy had record breaking throws in field events at the Spagna Championships. Slagus shattered marks in the Shot and Discus, while Darcy broke the old Javelin mark by five feet, 3 inches.
Matt Slagus and Gavin Darcy break records at Spagna
