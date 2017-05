× Lackawanna RiverFest Postponed

SCRANTON — A popular event celebrating the Lackawanna River scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

Officials with the Lackawanna River Conservation Association said their annual RiverFest planned for Saturday will be postponed until next week because of high water on the river.

The event includes a canoe-a-thon on the river along with festivities at the finish line near the river in Scranton.

WNEP is a sponsorĀ of the LRCA RiverFest.