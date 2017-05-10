Hazleton Area Athlete Awarded 2017 Brian Piccolo Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A deserving high school athlete received a special award in Luzerne County on Wednesday.

The Wilkes-Barre chapter of UNICO National awarded Hazleton area's Brian Soroka with the 2017 Brian Piccolo award at a special ceremony at the Woodlands Resort.

The award honors a student athlete who has overcome adversity.

Soroka has not let his heart condition and complications from a brain tumor keep him from excelling as a member of Hazleton Area's shooting club.

In addition to a trophy, Soroka was awarded $1,000.