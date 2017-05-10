Greek Food Festival Underway

Posted 6:32 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:41PM, May 10, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- The largest fundraiser of the year for a church in Wilkes-Barre is underway.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Ross Street kicked off its annual Greek Food Festival Wednesday.

Specialties like spanakopita and gyros are on the menu along with Greek cookie and pastry baskets for Mother's Day.

Church members tell us this festival and another in the fall fund about half of their operating expenses for the year.

The Greek Food Festival runs through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

