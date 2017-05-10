Child Sex Charges Filed Against Man in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Child sex charges have been filed against a man from Monroe County.

Christopher Rizzo, 38, of Saylorsburg, is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl over a three-month period beginning in December.

The victim told authorities Rizzo would expose himself to her, touch her, and show her pornography on his phone.

Rizzo is charged with indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and obscene and other sexual materials.

