Boys and Girls Clubs Get Big Donation in Scranton

SCRANTON -- Thousands of dollars in sports gear was donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton on Wednesday.

The donation is thanks to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Good Sports, and Dunkin Donuts' "Goals for Munchkins" program.

For every home goal the Baby Pens scored this season, Dunkin Donuts donated $50 to Good Sports, which then purchased more than $6,000 in sports equipment.

"It's always about being a kid, and I feel like kids nowadays just have so much on their minds and so much pressure to deal with, so it's great to just get out and just be a kid," said Jamie Saam, Dunkin Donuts.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s mission is to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Officials with the club said the donation will help them "create a safe environment where children can be themselves and have fun while providing interesting, constructive activities that channel youthful energy into challenging pursuits."