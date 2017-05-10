× Child Porn Investigation in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE — A man in Luzerne County is accused of possessing and sharing child pornography online.

Authorities searched a home on Howard Street in Larksville Wednesday afternoon after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.

State police charged Austin Heck, 20, of Larksville with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Heck is locked up in the Luzerne County jail on $100,000 bail.