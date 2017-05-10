Child Porn Investigation in Luzerne County

Posted 7:16 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:45PM, May 10, 2017

LARKSVILLE — A man in Luzerne County is accused of possessing and sharing child pornography online.

Authorities searched a home on Howard Street in Larksville Wednesday afternoon after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.

State police charged Austin Heck, 20, of Larksville with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Heck is locked up in the Luzerne County jail on $100,000 bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s