Trump fires FBI director James Comey

Posted 6:01 pm, May 9, 2017

FBI Director James Comey told a Senate committee last week that "hundreds and thousands" of emails containing classified information had been forwarded from top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin to the home computer she shared with her husband Anthony Weiner.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey after his attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended his removal.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said shortly before 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday that Comey was “notified a short time ago,” but declined to say how Comey was notified. Comey’s dismissal took effect immediately.

Spicer told reporters that Comey “accepted the recommendation of the deputy attorney general and the attorney general,” who both recommended Comey’s “dismissal.”

The White House said it will immediately launch the search for a new FBI director.

Comey was appointed FBI director by President Barack Obama in 2013.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

