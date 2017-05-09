Schuylkill Haven baseball

Posted 6:41 pm, May 9, 2017, by

Schuylkill Haven won the Schuylkill League D2 Title with a solid 6-2 win over Tri-Valley.  The Hurricanes hope to make noise in the post-season behind their recipe of strong pitching and timely hitting.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s