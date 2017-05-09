Missing Man from Luzerne County May Be in Danger

Posted 8:24 pm, May 9, 2017, by

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — State police in Luzerne County are asking for help trying to find a missing man who may be in danger.

Troopers said William D. Roth, 42, of Plymouth Township, left his home around 11 a.m. Tuesday because he was upset the family had to euthanize their dog.

Roth suffers from developmental disabilities and has other mental health issues, according to state police.

Roth is approx. 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 160 lbs, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a light gray colored zip-up jacket, plaid colored pajama bottoms, and red shoes.

Troopers said they had confirmed reports that Roth was seen in the area of North Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre around 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Investigators said he has been known to go to Chacko’s Family Bowling Center and is also known to play basketball in the rec centers on the campuses of Wilkes University and King’s College.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the state police barracks in Wyoming at 570-697-2000.

