Life at Sea: A First Look

It's a look at life at sea! This week on Newswatch 16, Ryan Leckey is spotlighting some of the brave people from our area working to keep our country safe.

Ryan recently landed on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower just off the coast of Virginia. Once on the aircraft carrier, also called "The Mighty Ike," Ryan and photographer Corey Burns met up with military heroes from northeastern and central Pennsylvania for a closer look at life on the ship.

Tuesday on Newswatch 16 This Morning, Ryan gave a preview of this special project including an introduction to some of the sailors our team met on board.

You can catch the full story of Lieutenant John Stockdill from Laporte, Sullivan County, Tuesday night (5/9) on Newswatch 16 at 11.

A gym with a view! This is one of several workout areas on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower AKA "The Mighty Ike."