BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP — Human remains were found in Susquehanna County Tuesday morning.

State police tell us the remains were found around 11 a.m. in a wooded area off Meshoppen Creek Road in Bridgewater Township, just south of Montrose.

Troopers did not provide any more information. They would only say the investigation is active and ongoing.