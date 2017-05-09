Best used car ad ever? See the epic movie trailer one man made to sell his car

In a world…where selling a used car can be an ordinary affair, one man opted for the extraordinary.

Visual effects artist Eugene Romanovsky created an epic movie-style trailer to sell his used 1996 Suzuki Vitara.

The CG effects-heavy video drops Romanovzky’s Vitara into some remarkable places and situations, from outrunning an avalanche to driving underwater even landing on the moon.

The video also borrows clips from some famous films, having the SUV outrun dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park” and racing through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

The video was posted to YouTube in April. As of this writing, it’s racked up 2.8 million views.

With all the places this car has been, interested buyers might want to check the mileage.