Airman from Luzerne County Dies at Waterfall in Japan

A recent high school graduate from Luzerne County died while stationed with the military overseas.

Shannon Purcell, 19, an airman with the 18th Munitions Squadron, fell Saturday while hiking a well-known waterfall in Japan, Stars and Stripes reports.

Purcell graduated from Wyoming Valley West in 2016.

Dive teams pulled Purcell from the basin, but could not revive her.

Purcell was stationed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

The incident is still under investigation.