Traffic Backed Up as Roadwork Begins on Interstate 81 North

LUZERNE COUNTY — Drivers who use interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties might want to leave a little early Monday morning.

Work started on the north lanes between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport and Drinker Street exit in Dunmore around 5 a.m.

Interstate 81 north is expected to be down to one lane.

Crews plan to start a little earlier so crews can wrap up before the evening rush hour.

That road work is expected to run Monday through Thursday this week and next week.