This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Musky Trapping and Week 3 of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll join the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as they do musky research on a local state park lake in Luzerne County. Plus, we'll give you the final clues in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest. One lucky viewer will win a Crestliner jet fishing boat courtesy of our friends at Hall's Marine of Muncy. We've got all that and more, and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.