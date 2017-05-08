× State Police Searching for Missing Woman

State police in Monroe County are searching for a missing person who they say may be in danger.

Troopers said Gillian Petersen, 34, was last seen at noon in Scranton and is known to frequent the Buck Hill Falls area of Monroe County.

She is described as a white female, 5’7″, weighing 135 lbs, with long brown hair.

She may be driving a 2002 silver Mazda Protege with PA registration HJE-9967.

If you see her, call Pennsylvania State Police at Swiftwater at 570-839-7701 or 911.